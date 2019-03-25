GTB's life-saving wearable tech joins Chicago Museum exhibition

SafeCap, an invention created by Ford Motor Company and WPP’s Global Team Blue (GTB) Sao Paulo team, has joined the first exhibition dedicated to wearable technology at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

The wearable technology, which helps keep truck drivers awake and alert during long shifts, is on display in the museum’s "Wired to Wear" exhibit. The tech looks like a baseball cap and uses sensors to pick up on different head movements that helps warn drivers with sounds, lights and vibrations if they start to fall asleep.

"The SafeCap is the perfect example of a smart solution to a real problem made possible through creativity, technology, and a focus on putting people at the center of design. We make what matters—for people and for business," said Vico Benevides, executive creative director of GTB Brazil.

SafeCap isn’t the first innovation created by GTB for Ford. The agency has also been behind the likes of the Accessibility Mat, Feel the View, Ford Lane-Keeping Bed, Noise-Cancelling Kennel and more.

The "Wired to Wear" exhibition is open to the public and will run through May 2020 at the museum, which has more than 35,000 artifacts on display.