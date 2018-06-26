GSD&M wins Pizza Hut AOR after creative review

The brand said it's on a mission to take back the pizza category.

Pizza Hut has announced GSD&M as its agency of record following a creative review.

The agency found out this afternoon when Pizza Hut surprised the entire marketing team by showing up in a bus stuffed with pizza and champagne.

"We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Pizza Hut and bring the beloved brand’s boldness to the forefront," said Marianne Malina, president at GSD&M. "With heart and passion, we have come to know this iconic brand inside and out. Along the way we’ve found great chemistry, a combination of incredible talent, and the shared desire to have fun and win as we help write the future for Pizza Hut."

Marianne Radley, Pizza Hut’s CBO, added: "Wow! The level of excitement and energy running through our entire company right now is exactly why we know that partnering with GSD&M is the right decision, at the right time for Pizza Hut.

"They truly get us in every way. From the insights, to the creative, to the chemistry -- it just clicked! This is a huge moment in time for Pizza Hut as we fight to take back the pizza category and deliver the best pizza experience for our customers."

