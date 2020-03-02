GSD&M steams into 2020 topping new business league with Capital One win

by Oliver McAteer Added 4 hours ago

Meanwhile, independent JOAN Creative climbs into the U.S. top 10.

A huge Capital One win for GSD&M means the ad agency sits atop January 2020’s new business league for creative.

GSD&M has an estimated year-to-date revenue of $50 million. 

The list, compiled by R3 Worldwide, also sees independent shop JOAN Creative climb into the top 10 creative wins for U.S. after securing Virgin Hotels. 

Meanwhile, Leo Burnett takes second place globally for creative new business after swiping Bank of America from Hill Holliday. The consolidation play by Publicis ended a decades-long relationship with IPG. 

MediaCom rises to the top of media after snatching Hasbro from Omnicom Media Group.

 

