GSD&M names first VP of diversity and inclusion

has announced its first VP of diversity and inclusion.

It’s a first-of-its-kind role for the Austin, Texas-based agency, but Kirya Francis has spent the last ten years at GSD&M championing change and advocating for voices to be heard.

"In every role I’ve had, I’ve taken the time to champion inclusion," said Francis. "It’s a privilege to have a position solely dedicated to bringing inclusion to the forefront within the walls of GSD&M. Advocating for diversity and inclusion through new, forward-thinking initiatives will not only reflect positively on the agency, but will also serve to benefit our community, clients and the industry as a whole."

The news means GSD&M solidifies itself as a leader in the Omnicom network as one of only 17 agencies to have a role dedicated to diversity and inclusion.

The shop’s affirmative action plan was put into place nearly 20 years ago in a bid to reflect culture by bringing diverse voices to the forefront. It champions internal initiatives that bring people together and showcased the diverse people behind the work.

"It’s ingrained within the culture of GSD&M to put people first, and by doing so, everything else falls into place," Marianne Malina, president of GSD&M said.

"With someone as devoted as Kirya playing the lead role in diversity and inclusion efforts, we set a precedent for the industry to lead with their hearts. Ensuring diverse voices are heard and understood can only improve the work we do for our clients and contribute to the strong company culture we’re already known for. Kirya’s curiosity, restlessness and empathy is reflective of the community we cultivate amongst our teams and in our relationships with clients."

Francis will kick off her new role by launching an interactive workshop at GSD&M to assess how employees see their value.