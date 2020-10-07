GS&P reimagines political campaign signs with names of police shooting victims

As voters struggle with the rancor and divisiveness of the presidential campaign, a new social and digital campaign for Courageous Conversation Global Foundation (CCGF), launched Wednesday, seeks to motivate voters by highlighting different “candidates.”

The “Vote For Them” campaign asks ambivalent voters to cast their ballots for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Eric Garner and other victims of violent police interactions. Created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P), the campaign aims to spur some of the estimated 100 million eligible voters who did not participate in the 2016 presidential election to do it for them.

“When we vote, we're not just voting for a person in office but for the policies and values they stand for,” said Rony Castor, associate creative director at GS&P. “Through voting, we can change the situation for the marginalized people in America. Hopefully we can move things in the right direction, even if just by a little bit.”

The campaign’s launch date was tied to the vice presidential debates, set to air on Wednesday night. It includes a 40-second video that uses simple typography on a white screen to dramatic effect.

The spot is being promoted on the @VoteForThem2020 Instagram page, where people can learn about the policies that affect the lives of Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and link to a campaign website, VoteForThem2020.com. People can also download and print the campaign poster from the website.

“We wanted to honor lives lost and continue to say their names, but do so respectfully with an undoubted link to voting,” said Anthony O’Neill, associate creative director at GS&P. “We're voting for people that influence policy that can change our future. So, we used the familiar lawn signs of recent candidacies to grab attention.”

Campaign sign graphics for George Floyd 2020 are reminiscent of Joe Biden yard signs, while the downloadable poster in honor of Breonna Taylor utilizes an arrow symbol crossing the “B” reminiscent of Hilary Clinton’s 2016 campaign advertising. GS&P also put both George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s names in Trump’s sign graphics.

Earlier this year, GSP&P teamed up with CCGF for “Not a Gun,: a campaign to raise awareness around the fact that Black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than whites.

“To truly spark the change we seek, we have to vote. ‘Vote for Them’ highlights the reasons why each one of our votes matters,” said Glenn Singleton, CCGF’s founder and board chair, in a statement.