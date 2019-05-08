GS&P brings Dalí back to life with groundbreaking AI museum exhibition

Salvador Dalí once wrote: "If someday I may die, though it is unlikely, I hope the people in the cafes will say, Dalí has died, though not entirely."

Goodby Silverstein and Partners has made this possible.

The San Francisco-based agency partnered with The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida to bring the artist to life with a groundbreaking artificial intelligence experience that reimagines him in the present day.

"What ‘Dalí Lives’ adds is a sense of emotion," says Dr. Hank Hine, director of The Dalí Museum. "If visitors can empathize with this man as a human being, then they can relate to his works much more directly and much more passionately.

"It’s a special entry into Dalí’s spirit, allowing visitors to engage with the artist in a completely revolutionary way."

"Dalí Lives"is a permanent installation and opens exclusively at the venue on May 11 -- what would have been Dalí’s 115th birthday.

It employs machine learning to create a version of Dalí’s likeness, resulting in an uncanny resurrection of the mustached master for visitors to experience. The charismatic life-sized Dalí will greet visitors on a series of interactive screens throughout the museum, personally welcoming guests to The Dalí, addressing present-day conditions, and speaking about the motivations behind his work. Dalí will even snap and share selfies with guests before they leave.

The project began by sorting through hundreds of interviews, letters, quotes and existing archival footage from the prolific artist. GS&P then used more than 6,000 frames and 1,000 hours of machine learning to train an AI algorithm to learn aspects of Dalí’s face. The AI then generates a version of Dalí’s likeness to impose on an actor’s face and expressions, followed by meticulous sound engineering to sync Dalí’s actual words with the new footage.

The result is more than 45 minutes of new footage from the reimagined Dalí, spanning 125 videos, for thousands of combinations, so each visitor may experience completely different interactions.

The project took around one year to bring to life.