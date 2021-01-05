GroupM’s Kirk McDonald commits to four-agency strategy — for now

Kirk McDonald is excited about the prospect of making advertising work better — for consumers, brands and media owners.

“It's not a platitude,” he said. “That is big, juicy and lofty. Who wouldn't want to play a part in that?”

As the largest media buying entity in the world, GroupM is in a unique position to do so. The WPP-owned media buying group, which includes agencies Mindshare, Mediacom, Wavemaker and Essence, manages $63 billion in annual media for massive global clients including Unilever, Google and L’Oreal.

McDonald came on as GroupM’s North America CEO in August, filling a role global CEO Christian Juhl sat in the year prior. Previously the chief business officer at AT&T’s Xandr and president of ad tech company PubMatic, McDonald has seen up close what’s broken about the advertising model from the sell side.

But being on the buy side — with direct access to clients and their budgets — offers a unique opportunity to create real change.

“There was a period of innovation where because we were capable of doing it, we did,” McDonald said. “Because technology allowed us to do things, we went ahead without really asking if that was the right thing to do.”

After a year marred by an ongoing pandemic and social unrest, advertisers are focused on creating better experiences and more inclusive messaging. “We keep thinking advertising is this evil thing that pushes,” McDonald said. “Ads can become predatory. We can be more thoughtful about how advertising works.”

But in an economic downturn, where GroupM parent WPP suffered a 7.6% dip in revenue in Q3, the challenge will be to get clients to view media as more than a commodity. WPP doesn’t break out GroupM’s revenue, but said it improved significantly in Q2 as media spend picked back up.

Client consciousness around diversity, equity and inclusion is making its way into the media plan, McDonald said. GroupM agency Mindshare, for example, launched an inclusion private marketplace back in July, composed of minority-owned publishers.

“It's not that we have to evangelize this,” McDonald said. “Everyone sees it, and we're uniquely positioned to be out in front of it.”

What, then, about the platforms, where GroupM and other media agencies continue to spend billions of dollars regardless of negative impacts on society and democracy?

McDonald pointed to GroupM’s position as a founding member in the Global Alliance for Responsible Media as a stake in the ground to push the platforms to do better. He also acknowledged the power of influence GroupM’s scale brings.

“We can raise issues and concerns and they will listen,” McDonald said. “And if they don't, our scale also allows us to quickly look at alternatives.”

To agency brand, or not to agency brand?

A year of more agency consolidation at WPP begs the question: Does GroupM still need four separate media agencies that effectively do the same thing?

“Every client wants and needs something a little bit different,” McDonald said. “Different agencies bring different competencies to the table.”

While GroupM’s agency brands probably won’t go away, there are opportunities to consolidate and scale best practices.

“We don't necessarily need four distinct [groups] of every function to deliver expertise out of the agencies,” McDonald explained. “That's where consolidation will happen.”

McDonald is on board with Juhl’s plan to make GroupM operate more like a “software company.” In practice, that means amplifying the unique capabilities of each agency by centralizing repetitive functions and insights to “feed back out into the arms and legs” and then “compile so they are custom for clients,” he explained.

While clients still care about agency brands, increasingly the relationship is distributed across agencies, depending on what a client needs. And consolidating agency brands isn’t completely off the table.

“If eventually there's an opportunity to consolidate out at the brand level, we'll do that,” McDonald said. “But I don't think agency brands are mutually exclusive or contradictory [to a centralized approach].”

Putting talent at the center

A year of working from home has shattered expectations of what needs to be done at the office versus what can be done at home.

GroupM is still collecting data and deciding how it will move forward when a vaccine is widely available in North America. But with parent WPP announcing it will eliminate 700,000 square feet of real estate, amounting to one-third of its office space in New York, it’s clear office culture will change.

“The way we return into physical buildings will be different,” McDonald said. “We haven't decided yet what is the balance of time in office vs. home.”

Still, McDonald believes this business “relies on people having moments of high collaboration and interactivity.”

In terms of attracting talent, McDonald believes the skill sets are there across programmatic and addressable media. But there’s an opportunity to scale training and best practices, as well as recruitment efforts.

“Our talent is one of our most important assets,” he added. “We want to benefit from the scale of a large people organization. People are something we have to deal with in a central way.”

A brighter 2021

The promise of a vaccine and a better-than-expected ad market downturn make for an optimistic 2021 at GroupM.

While some clients turned off their ad spend in the spring, many shifted dollars into new growth areas like streaming, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer. “Even people who have been on their heels have now found ways to get back on their feet,” McDonald said.

New business conversations this year will be centered on getting clients ready for whatever the “new normal” looks like for their category — even if it’s not quite clear what that is yet.

“The message has been, how can we help you be who you're going to be through the remainder of the pandemic and into next year?” McDonald said. “What does the customer need now?”

With agency reviews picking up after the tectonic shifts of 2020, more agile and productive working models will be top of mind for GroupM. McDonald sees massive reviews like Coca-Cola’ $4 billion agency roster shake-up as more of an opportunity than a sign that clients aren’t getting what they need from agency partners.

“In that announcement, I see some of that same thoughtfulness around how we make ourselves easier to activate, create best practices and have our scale benefit not just ourselves, but our customers,” he said. “I don't think it’s anything but opportunity.”

In other words: “What got you here is not going to get you there. A lot of that thinking is what we need to adjust.”