GroupM's Brian Wieser shares key insights on media landscape

In its latest report, "The Media Landscape," WPP’s GroupM digs into some of the biggest topics in media today – challenges, opportunities, trends and more.

Campaign US asked GroupM’s Global President of Business Intelligence, Brian Wieser, to share his key takeaways from the thorough publication.

See below for his insights on the concentration among media owners, the ways in which different kinds of media owners are likely to evolve and the role of media agencies now and into the future.