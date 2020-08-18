GroupM names a new CEO for North America

Kirk McDonald was named as North American CEO of WPP’s media investment arm, GroupM. McDonald previously worked for AT&T’s advertising tech unit, Xandr.

McDonald replaces GroupM’s global CEO Christian Juhl, who had taken on the additional duties of running the business in North America when Tim Castree abruptly left in November, after less than a year holding the region’s top job. McDonald’s official start date is September 15.

Behemoth GroupM owns Mindshare, Mediacom, Wavemaker, Essence, M/SIX and Xaxis, encompassing the gamut of media strategy, innovation, planning and placement, and is responsible for some $50 billion in media investment globally. Comparatively, the North America region handles a reported $17.6 billion in media billings.

“We were looking for someone who had both the right experience in media and the capability to lead the region through transformational change,” said Juhl in a statement. “Not only did Kirk demonstrate he has both, but his vision for making advertising work better for people aligned perfectly with ours.”

Juhl’s statement continued: “His outstanding reputation in the industry put him at the top of our list. Additionally, he has worked in complex organizations, so he understands the dynamics at play in a media holding group.”

McDonald will be tasked with leveraging the scale of GroupM to offer clients (which includes Unilever) greater efficiencies through technology-enabled services.

His background bridges a full scope of ad tech function. He was chief marketing officer at AT&T’s Advertising and Analytics unit in 2017 and 2018. He remained as CMO, later becoming chief business officer, as the business became Xandr, now part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit.

An industry insider described McDonald as someone who would bring his great reputation to spearhead transformative change at GroupM.