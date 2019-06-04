GroupM forecasts 5.8 percent ad spend growth in 2019

In its latest U.S. Media Forecast Report, WPP’s GroupM forecasts 5.8 percent advertising growth in 2019 and 4.8 percent in 2010, excluding political advertising.

This is a slight dip in spend compared to 6 percent ad growth last year, which includes digital media, television, newspapers, magazines, radio and outdoor media.

Advertising growth including political spend will likely be up 2.6 percent more in 2019 and 8.2 percent in 2020, the report states.

According to a report from Brian Wieser, global president of business intelligence at GroupM: "Television continues to face challenges as media owners navigate the relative weakness of the marketers who represent the bulk of the medium’s revenues."

Television grew slightly at 0.7 percent in 2018 (excluding political ads), but it’s expected to be flat this year and drop in 2020 by 2.3 percent, GroupM forecasts.

Last year, TV – including political ads – grew 6 percent, but the group expects a 5.4 percent decline in political advertising this year, yet a 3.6 percent jump in 2020.

Outdoor advertising this year and next is expected to see modest growth, with radio declining slightly in 2019 and 2020. Print media is also predicted to have sustained declines in growth.