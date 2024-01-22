GroupM elevates Sharb Farjami to North America CEO

GroupM has promoted Sharb Farjami to become North America CEO, filling the role left by Kirk McDonald at the end of 2023.

Mindshare global CEO Adam Gerhart has filled the role on an interim basis while GroupM searched for a replacement. Gerhart will continue to oversee Mindshare’s global agency operations.

Farjami steps up to the network-level position after one year as North America CEO of Wavemaker, part of the GroupM network. He joined Wavemaker in 2021 as chief operating officer.

He steps up into the GroupM role immediately but will continue to oversee Wavemaker in North America until a replacement is identified.

Previously, Farjami was CEO of News Corp’s social media intelligence agency Storyful and held a handful of commercial roles at News Corp in Australia. While in Australia, Farjami served a stint at GroupM agency Mindshare as chief operating officer and chief exchange officer.

Farjami started his career in TV sales in the U.K.

GroupM global CEO Christian Juhl said Farjami “brings a diverse range of industry experience to the role having worked both agency and publisher-side in multiple markets around the world.”

Farjami takes over a more streamlined GroupM after the network announced plans in September to sunset Xaxis, Finecast and Sightline brands to form a unified performance marketing division under Nexus.

The reorganization followed a decline in the network’s performance: Mark Read, CEO of GroupM parent WPP, said GroupM was heavily impacted by spending cuts from technology clients in the third quarter of 2023. The media services division grew only 1.6% in the quarter, down from 6% growth at the beginning of the year.

North America is WPP’s largest market, representing more than a third of revenues. However, it was also the worst-performing region in the holding company’s most recent quarter, with revenues declining by 4.1% year over year.