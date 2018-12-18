Grilled cheese emergency? Kraft has your back

Times Square is magical during the holidays, but it’s also hectic, crowded and noisy, which means it can be a lot for parents traveling with children. Have no fear, moms and dads. Kraft has the solution: a good, old-fashioned grilled cheese sandwich.

On Thursday, December 20, Kraft will deliver free cheesy happiness to parents in Times Square with their children between noon and 6 p.m. All the parents have to do is text CHZ to 797979 with their name, location and number of grilled cheese sandwiches - and voila, toddler meltdown prevented.

According to Kraft research, more than 80 percent of kids in America like grilled cheese, which a staple item for Kraft American Cheese Slices for 100-plus years. So, brave Times Square-going parents, get your mobile devices ready for tomorrow’s cheese-filled rescue mission, which was created in partnership with Leo Burnett and production company City Eventions.