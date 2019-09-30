Grey's Per Pedersen steps down as global creative council chair

Per Pedersen has stepped down as head of Grey’s Global Creative Council, a role he has held since 2016 for the WPP shop.

The creative veteran, who has been at Grey for nearly three decades, will remain employed at Grey as creative chairman. John Patroulis, Grey Worldwide chief creative officer, will now lead the council as chair.

"[Per], together with the Council, has made us a powerhouse at Cannes," said a Grey spokesperson via email. "He’s beloved."

Pedersen deferred comment to Grey.

Two summers ago, Pedersen took on the role of global creative chairman alongside leading Grey’s Global Creative Council. Before that, he was appointed to deputy worldwide CCO in 2014.

Prior to moving to Grey New York in 2010, Pedersen co-founded Uncle Grey in Denmark and led Grey Germany’s creative as CCO.

According to his D&AD profile, Pedersen is the most awarded creative in the Grey network, with more than 500 awards. He has also been a jury member or judge of all major creative award shows.