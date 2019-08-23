Grey's new podcast beautifully explores the power of creativity

Grey has released a podcast that seeks to get to the route of a very important, fun question around creativity: How did you think of your great idea?

Every episode of the "Grey Matter" podcast will feature members of the agency’s team chatting with thinkers, entrepreneurs, activists, inventors, performers and more.

"Our goal is really to explore the creative process that leads to culture-changing ideas, how individual experiences can shape that process, and eventually we'll see if we can find some themes to help us and anyone looking to come up with better ideas," said Grey Worldwide Chief Creative Officer John Patroulis.

He added that the shop is "grateful" for its guests thus far, which include the likes of SNL star, comedian and actress Cecily Strong; Toby Daniels, co-founder and CEO of Crowdcentric Media and founder of Social Media Week; and Jess Davis, founder of Folk Rebellion.

"Because Famously Effective ideas are the driving force of our agency – our passion, our obsession, and the lifeblood of the business itself – we see a lot of value in leading a larger conversation about where great ideas come from," said Patroulis.

The podcast landscape, he said, also allows Grey to explore, and it’s a fun and informative way to indulge in creativity.

"Plain and simple: On your commute, you can hear about great ideas to inspire and evolve your ideas," said Patroulis.

Check out the episode with Cecily Strong below.