Grey's Caroline Winterton named first female CEO of Barton F. Graf

Barton F. Graf will have a new leader at the helm as Grey executive Caroline Winterton takes on the CEO role May 7, becoming the first female chief executive in the agency’s history.

Winterton, currently a partner at Grey who oversees Kellogg's, Downy, Febreze, Bose and Walgreens, is succeeding Founding Partner and CEO Barney Robinson.

At the same time, Barton F. Graf Chief Strategy Officer Laura Janness has decided to leave the agency. Robinson and Janness are looking to work on new business ventures outside of the industry, according to a statement from Barton. The shop will named a new CSO in the coming weeks.

"I am very excited about this next chapter for Barton F. Graf with Caroline. She is the perfect complement to [creative leader] Jeff Benjamin and myself. She has everything I’ve always looked for in a partner and CEO, most importantly, she doesn’t put up with any of my crap," said Barton Founder Gerry Graf in a statement. "

He added: "I can’t say enough about Barney and Laura. I have had many talented partners in my career, but I have never accomplished as much as I have with them. We are foxhole mates. We are family. Well, maybe more like step brothers and sisters. Barton would not be what it is today without them."

Prior to Grey, Winterton was the executive group director at TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, where she managed running McDonald’s, several Kraft brands and Vonage. Before that, she oversaw the Nike Jordan brand at Wieden & Kennedy and worked on Jaguar and Motorola at Ogilvy. She also previously worked with Graf himself on Nextel at TBWA and with Benjamin when she was on the client side at Sirus/XM and he was at Crispin Porter Bogusky.