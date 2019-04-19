Grey, Social Media Week partner to solve common conference problem

Conferences are usually packed with insightful sessions, research and keynote speeches, but once they’re over, the content tends to be lost. And what about those people who can’t attend and still want to learn from the event?

Grey and Social Media Week have teamed up to address these issues, ensuring that the insights from SMW conferences will be captured and carried on long after the events end.

"We have huge synergy with Grey around a problem we recognize: How do we capture and synthesize this data and insights and capture this content – from the build up to event to real-time to the recap – and reach people on the platforms they’re engaging in, like Instagram and LinkedIn," said Toby Daniels, executive director of SMW.

Through the partnership, Grey has become the global marquee sponsor of Social Media Week New York, Los Angeles and London.

Grey Worldwide Chief Innovation Officer Dan Bennett told Campaign US that the partnership makes sense for the agency because it’s in the spirit of its 75 percent commitment to creativity, which means 75 percent of every dollar goes toward the creative product or work for clients.

"We want take this content [from SMW] and use it as a super power," said Bennett.

The content on SMW’s platform, which will include video, podcasts and more, will be free to access.

"Our audience is younger than a lot of the other traditional conference. Our demo is the millennial marketer and we believe they’re the most important demo to invest in, so we want them to use our resources to help them whether they can attend or not," said Daniels.

Grey will also hold sessions during Social Media Week NYC and LA, including one called, "Social Media Was Supposed to Be Fun," which will be the first public preview of its research study titled The Famously Effective Business of Fun.