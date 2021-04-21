Greenpeace Colombia gives the earth a voice

If earth could speak, what would it say?

Greenpeace Colombia wants to give the planet a chance to share its voice with an initiative launched for World Earth Day called ‘Earth is Saying.’

Led by Grey Colombia, the campaign uses machine learning to aggregate data signals about natural disasters from climate monitors and institutes across Colombia and create automated messages sent directly from Earth’s Twitter account.

The AI tool synchronizes information about forest fires, pollution, CO2 levels, flooding and other indicators and posts pleading messages on Twitter in Spanish and English.

I don't usually complain, but today I have flooded streets in Bogotá another one of the more than 400 registered this season. Let's prevent the same from happening tomorrow @ClaudiaLopez @MinAmbienteCo @IDEAMColombia pic.twitter.com/aDqFp9pgX7 — Earth Is Saying (@earthissaying) April 17, 2021

The campaign aims to communicate Earth’s suffering verbally in a way that people can’t ignore, Silvia Gomez, director of Greenpeace Colombia said.

“[This campaign] is about what the Earth is feeling so that we have a much more direct connection with the Earth and understand the difficulties it is facing,” Gomez said. “It is evident that the climate crisis is no longer a hypothesis, but a reality. And [people] need to have information in order to feel like agents of change.”

While the tool sources information from Colombia for now, Gomez expects to expand the project to the rest of Latin America, and eventually, the world.

“It’s important to have a comprehensive view of the planet,” she said. “What happens in the Arctic has repercussions that affect what happens in the Amazon.”

To promote the campaign, Grey Colombia created a video to be shared by influencers on social media that demonstrates how the tool works to communicate natural disasters.

“We hope that this is an organic initiative in which people post on their social networks and share with friends, communities and colleagues,” said Juan Jose Portada, chief creative officer at Grey Colombia. “We want the voice of the Earth to have autonomy and independence to reach all corners of the planet.”

The interviews conducted for this story were held in Spanish. Campaign US has translated and edited all quotes for clarity.