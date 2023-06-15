Great creative will be even more essential as AI develops
When competitors are using the same tech, originality will make a brand win market share, says the Interpublic chief executive in the final installment of Campaign's holding company boss interview series.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.