Grand Theft Auto's Cluckin Bell comes to life with new AR filter

by Michael Heusner Added 5 hours ago

The filter, created by GSD&M Senior Art Director Alex Lang, will give video game fans a shot of nostalgia.

Move over Taco Bell, Cluckin Bell the fictional fast food joint from the Grand Theft Auto series, is on the scene.

The restaurant, which is a satirical combination of Taco Bell - and either Popeyes or KFC, was brought to life by GSD&M Senior Art Director Alex Lang, on Instagram via SparkAR.

While you may not be able to order a Cluckin Big Meal or a Fowl Burger just yet, you can at least pretend that you’re making a pit stop at the most nauseating chicken spot in San Andreas. 

Fans of the game will remember the restaurant as one of Big Smoke’s favorites ("Two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese and a large soda"), but the implications of Lang’s AR wrap go far beyond taking 20-somethings on a trip down memory lane. 

It’s not hard to imagine a brand leveraging this tech to set up a campaign to poke lighthearted fun at its competitors, or any other number of endless possibilities.

And while the actual technology isn’t anything groundbreaking, it’s the interesting way that it’s used that makes such a stunt exciting. 

