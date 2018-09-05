Gourmet gift company Harry & David evolves brand positioning

Gourmet gifting company Harry & David, part of the 1-800-Flowers.com family, is introducing a new brand positioning that emphasizes the importance of sharing.

Harry & David, founded in 1934 in Southern Oregon, has launched "Share More," a platform aimed at engaging customers all year in an emotional, two-day dialogue.

"This is part of our brand evolution as we look at what Harry & David stands for and our relationship with the customers," said Michelle Farabaugh, chief marketing office of the company. "We’re more than a gifting brand – we’re a sharing brand."

The main focus of the campaign: "There’s nothing more special than seeing the smile on someone’s face when you share with them," said Farabaugh.

She added that most people think of Harry & David solely around the holidays, but the company has gifts available for all occasions, including "Just Because" or "Congratulations."

"Share More" spotlights Harry & David’s values and heritages, such as its fruit being grown and harvested in its own orchards and its baked good being handmade in its own kitchens.

"It really gives a deeper glimpse into the products and people," said Farabaugh. "We’re making everything from our hands and our hearts - all the bows are hand-tied and the pears are hand-picked."

The brand’s in-house team handled all creative elements, including videos and other content pieces, which can be viewed here www.harryanddavid.com\share. Right now, the creative focuses on the brand’s Fall Harvest season, but it will change depending on the time of year and celebration. It’s being promoted across the brand’s social channels using the hashtag #ShareMore.

However, Farabaugh said this isn’t a one-off campaign – it’s a lasting brand platform. "We will weave this through everything for years to come," she said.