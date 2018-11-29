Google most used tool for reviews, study finds

Google is the most used tool for reviewing services, a new study suggest.

The research, conducted by location marketing solution Uberall, found more than half of the 1,000 consumers use the search engine giant for reviews.

It’s followed by Yelp (36 percent), Facebook (35 percent), Better Business Bureau (22 percent) and TripAdvisor (15 percent).

"Google is dominant in customer reviews," said Josha Benner, Uberall co-founder. "But Yelp and Facebook are obviously very popular, as well. Facebook, in particular, is well-positioned to grow its share here. When combined with Instagram, Google has a real challenger.

"Customers can be a amazing brand ambassadors -- and this is the perfect example. I think the perception is that most reviews are based on negative experiences. But our data proves that’s not the case. People leave reviews because they enjoyed the experience and intend on going back. And they want other shoppers to know that."

Forty-five percent of respondents say they have left a review online. When asked why they left the review, 64 percent said they did so because they had a positive experience at that location. Alternatively, 28 percent left a review because they had a negative experience, while only eight percent left a response for another reason.

The research also found that one-third of customers don’t return if a brand doesn’t respond to their review. Around 65 percent of shoppers continue to shop at the store after posting a review, even if it wasn’t replied to.

Benner added: "Brands with multiple locations need to have a strategy in place to respond to customer reviews -- regardless of whether or not the review was positive or negative."