Google rolls out AR makeup try-on tool

Even without a pandemic, the advantages of shopping online are clear: products and retailers are available at your fingertips—without ever needing to leave the house.

But certain products require consumers to try before they buy. One thing that’s still challenging to buy online: makeup.

To help consumers navigate that during the holiday shopping season, Google released an AR beauty experience in the Google app that allows people to try on cosmetic products from home.

Users can see thousands of different lipsticks and eyeshadows from a number of brands, including Mac, Nars and L’Oreal, on various models with different features and skin tones. Then, through a partnership with data providers ModiFace and Perfect Corp, users can virtually try those products on them via an AR integration through their front-facing camera.

The new tool is intended to encourage consumer confidence when shopping online for cosmetics, bringing the in-store experience closer to the reality of home shopping. Google is hopping onto a growing trend in the cosmetics industry, as brands including L’Oreal launch their own digital try-on features for consumers during the pandemic.

“We are excited about this partnership with Google that will bring our ModiFace virtual try-one to more makeup fans around the world,” said Lubomira Rochet, chief digital officer of L’Oréal, in a statement. “Our technology will help them experiment different looks and try our products wherever they are, making online shopping more convenient and fun.”

“New technology services like Google’s virtual try-on and augmented reality are currently changing the landscape of online shopping in the beauty industry and proving to be highly successful digital tactics to meet the needs of beauty consumers, especially as their preferences and expectations shift due to the global pandemic,” added Salima Popatia, SVP, global customer acquisition and retention at Estée Lauder, in a statement.

Google is also rolling out a new recommendation feature in partnership with Shoploop within the Google shopping feed, where shoppers will see advice from beauty, apparel, and home and garden enthusiasts and experts about their favorite products.

These individuals, including makeup artist Jonet and candle brand Homesick Candles, will not only share what they love about a given product, but also how they use it, and Google will make it easy for consumers to directly buy those products in its app.