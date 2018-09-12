Google reminds us to live life with 'Don't Be a Browser'

Happy birthday to Google Chrome!

The browser turns ten this month, and is celebrating the anniversary with a new spot from Virtue -- the agency born from VICE.

"Don’t Be a Browser" showcases our relationship with the internet over the past decade, which has gone from occasional destination to fundamental part of everyday life.

"For 10 years, Chrome has been the window to the world's information and an enabler of doing," said Cameron Farrelly, chief creative officer at Virtue.

"‘Don't Be a Browser’ is a tribute to all the different ways people are doing, being, giving, making, fixing, building, chasing, challenging, learning and discovering with the power of Chrome behind them."

The spot features a number of people navigating comical scenes with the browser’s help. It’s anchored by a man overcoming a breakup.

Because of its constant presence in our lives, Chrome can be a victim of its own success and fade into the background. This campaign serves as a rally cry to tap Chrome’s power of human potential.