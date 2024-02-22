Google pauses Gemini image generation following 'inaccuracies'

Hot topic

Walmart reached a deal on Tuesday to acquire smart TV manufacturer Vizio for $2.3 billion — a move that TV and commerce experts believe will propel Walmart’s advertising business to compete more directly with Amazon.

Through the deal, Walmart will be able to push its products through Vizio’s smart TV interface, SmartCast, which currently has more than 18 million active monthly accounts, according to a press release about the acquisition.

Nikhil Lai, senior analyst at Forrester, said the deal will help Walmart’s retail media networks — Walmart Connect and Sam’s Club Member Access Platform — become “a scaled alternative to Amazon”

Both Lai and Mike Froggatt, senior director analyst at Gartner, noted the deal offers Walmart the ability to extend its advertising offering to the upper funnel, unlocking brand budgets.

“It helps Walmart’s advertiser clients purchase ads up and down the funnel — from the bottom with ads placed directly on Walmart.com and its apps, to the top with streaming TV,” said Froggatt.

Combining Vizio’s measurement capabilities and TV viewership data with Walmart’s purchase data “results in higher yielding, more accountable TV advertising,” Lai noted, and “intensifies the arms race to normalize shoppable TV.”

Under the hood

Google is pausing Gemini AI’s ability to generate images after users discovered issues in how the technology produced historical pictures.

Users posted on social media Gemini-generated images of historical groups or figures such as the U.S. Founding Fathers that returned depictions of people of color, leading to conspiracy theories that Google had intentionally trained the model to avoid generating white people.

Google on Wednesday apologized for the technology’s “inaccuracies” in a post on X and said it was working to improve the depictions “immediately.” It said its AI tool can “generate a wide range of people. And that’s generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it’s missing the mark here,” adding that the tech giant is “working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately.”

On Thursday, the tech company said it was planning to pause image generation of people while it works on the issue and will “re-release an improved version soon.”

To help you navigate all the complexities of AI, this week we released a video series unpacking what’s possible with the technology today and how generative AI is poised to transform three key roles in advertising and marketing — creative, strategy and data analytics. Be sure to check it out.

Fresh tech

Spotify launched an in-house music consultancy called Aux that will guide brands on how to use music in ads and pair them with musicians. Aux debuts with Coca-Cola as one of its first clients, having helped the brand form a partnership with DJ and singer-songwriter Peggy Gou. Coca-Cola also built a recording studio in Spotify’s LA office where artists will record music and collaborate with the brand.

Buddy up

Reddit has struck a deal with Google to provide the search giant with API access to its platform, which it can use to train its AI models.

“Our work with Google will make it easier for people to find, discover and engage in content and communities on Reddit that are most relevant to them,” Reddit said in a blog post. “By making Reddit content and communities easier to find, we’re able to uphold our belief in the open internet while better serving current users and reaching new audiences.”

The contract with Google is worth about $60 million per year, Reuters reports.

Trends

Diverse characters got more screen time in Super Bowl ads this year compared to years past, but a lack of inclusive storytelling left diverse audiences feeling disconnected, according to my colleague Bailey Calfee’s analysis of data from Alltold and System1.

Notably, this year’s ads gave “the most screen time for people with a feminine gender expression that we've seen across all Super Bowl ads” in the past 50 years, said Morgan Gregory, CEO and cofounder of Alltold, an AI company that tracks inclusion in ads.

According to Alltold data, characters with feminine gender expression received 39.4% of air time across the more than 100 ads that aired during the game.

However, growth in screen across various underrepresented groups didn’t correlate to a rise in consumer sentiment, suggesting diverse ads that weren't underpinned by diverse storytelling or significant inclusion fell flat.

“There weren’t a lot of storylines that felt like they were representing underrepresented groups well,” says Jess Messenger, System1’s head of communications.