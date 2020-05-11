Google launches curbside pickup option for local inventory ads

There’s never been more need for live updates on store information and product availability.

Searches for "in-stock" grew more than 70 percent globally from the week of March 28 to April 4 as consumers sought to avoid ecommerce shipping delays, says Google.

Now the tech giant is helping brands amplify curbside pickup options through local ad inventory.

Jay Altschuler, Petco vice president of media transformation, is one of many marketers using the feature. He said: "As a trusted partner in caring for the overall health and wellness of pets, we’re committed to ensuring pet parents have the essential products they need during this time.

"To make shopping easier and safer for both pet parents and our own employees, we’ve proudly made a number of changes including launching curbside pickup at most Petco stores nationwide."

The feature is available in the countries where local inventory ads have launched: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

The local inventory ads curbside pickup badge is currently in beta and available to advertisers who have completed the onboarding for store pickup.