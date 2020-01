Not every wellbeing brand is for everyone -- but GoodLife Fitness is (or, at least, trying to be).

Canada’s largest gym chain has stormed into the new year with a campaign from FCB.

The drive, which leads with a digital hero spot, is called "Canadian Strong" and breaks down common barriers of intimidation at the gym and focuses on being an inclusive and welcoming place.

It champions different races and genders, ranges of body types and pushes back against fitness elitism.