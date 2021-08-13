Goodbye, PSL: Native toasts farewell to Pumpkin Spice Latte fragrance with a comedy roast

Summer is winding down, and Pumpkin Spice Latte season is around the corner.

Consumers are revving up for the fall favorite to overwhelm coffee shops and grocery store shelves. But, PSL’s days as a scent for Native deodorant and body wash are coming to a close.

After four years, the Procter & Gamble-owned natural deodorant brand is retiring one of its best selling seasonal scents with a digital comedy roast from August 16-31. Fans can watch by following @native on social media and play along using the hashtag #PumpkinSpiceLatteGetsRoasted. Pumpkin Spice Latte haters can also get daily roasts sent to them via SMS by texting ROASTED to 29071.

Some zingers include “Pumpkin Spice Latte doesn't mute their background noise during virtual meetings,” and “Pumpkin Spice Latte tried roping their friends into a MLM.”

Native made the announcement in a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of The New York Times on August 15, its first print advertising buy.

“This season, we’re helping you get better taste...and smells,” the ad reads. “When we first created a Pumpkin Spice Latte deodorant, we had no idea that we were creating a monster. Our vision: a one-season-wonder. The result? Four, fall-consuming years of pumpkin spice hogging the spotlight. And although we’ve had a fun time being gluttons for gourds, our highly-trained noses could scent that our Pumpkin Spice Latte products were on the brink of oversmelling their welcome.”

Native opted for a satirical campaign to position itself as a “fun band,” Meng Li, VP of marketing, told Campaign US.

“This is our first full foray into comedy satire,” she said. “We have very much used a light-hearted voice, but this is continuing to push the boundaries in a way that hopefully breaks through from a marketing standpoint, engages our consumers and catches the attention of new consumers.”

The brand wanted to roast Pumpkin Spice Latte rather than cancel it, which had a more “negative connotation,” Li said. “I think people are really familiar with the roasts concept, and they'll have some good laughs about it.”

By retiring the PSL fragrance, Native is making room for a new line of limited-edition fall scents, inspired by the ambiance of a coffee house.

The brand hopes it can drum up excitement for the late August launch by building its SMS community through the campaign.

“It's a channel where we've seen a ton of success in the past 12 months,” Li said. “That's where I see it going: consumers feel like they have a direct line to the brand.We can tell them more individualized information and certain content that is relevant to them.”