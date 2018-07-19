Goodby taps innovation head amid growth of nearly 100 staffers

by Lindsay Stein Added 2 hours ago

The agency has hired 97 people since the beginning of the year.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners has hired Adam Reeves as director of innovation, an appointment that brings the agency up to nearly 100 new staffers since January.

Of the new talent, 29 employees were brought into GS&P’s creative department. The growth surge is attributed to new business wins, such as Pepsi, Liberty Mutual and BMW, as well as organic growth from Comcast. The agency’s current headcount is 430.

Reeves previously worked at GS&P as a creative director from 2012 to 2016. During his time at the shop, he was part of award-winning campaigns for Frito-Lay and Adobe.

Most recently held the post of ECS at R/GA San Francisco, working on Xbox, Pandora, Google, Airbnb and Ubisoft. Before that, he spent some time at 215 McCann as ECD.

Prior to his first stint at GS&P, Reeves held creative roles at BBH New York and BBDO New York.

Earlier this month, GS&P launched a new integrated Cheetos campaign called ""What Do You See in Your Cheetos."

