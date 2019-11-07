Goodby Silverstein & Partners wins Sam Adams, Truly

The Boston Beer Company has hired Goodby Silverstein & Partners as its creative agency partner on Sam Adams and Truly Hard Seltzer, following a competitive review.

"The team has a strong track record of success and creativity, and we’re looking forward to working together to get the word out and grow our brands," said Lesya Lysyj, CMO of The Boston Beer Company.

Campaign US reported on the RFP seeking new creative agencies for Sam Adams and Truly in September. The review was handled by Avidan Consulting.

"These are two brands that are solidly in the middle of the conversation," said Jeff Goodby, co-founder and co-chairman of GS&P. "They are so interestingly different from each other and enjoy enthusiastic followings that will be such fun to galvanize. We couldn’t be prouder and more excited about what happens next."

GS&P has worked with a number of iconic beer and spirits brands over the years, including Budweiser, Rolling Rock, Corona, Modelo, Tsingtao and Jose Cuervo.

Earlier this fall, Boston Beer's Lysyj - who joined the company in March from Welch’s - told Cheddar that Truly sold more product each week this summer than it did in the entire summer of 2017.

The brewer is also putting Truly on tap, making it the first brand to have draft hard seltzer at bars in America. While Truly has stiff competition from other popular hard seltzer brands, it reportedly has 29 percent market share, making it the second largest hard seltzer brand behind White Claw, which has 54 percent share.