How Good Humor is spreading the word about its new, RZA-created jingle

Good Humor is giving away 100 music boxes to ice-cream-truck drivers nationwide so they can play a new jingle that the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA created to replace “Turkey in the Straw” due to its racist roots.

The ice-cream company marked its 100th anniversary last year by teaming up RZA on the new song and educating people about why ice-cream-truck drivers should no longer use the song “Turkey in the Straw.”

Good Humor has not owned ice-cream trucks since the 1970s and, until now, has never created jingles for them. Yet starting this week, Good Humor is holding a sweepstakes in partnership with Nichols Electronics called the Good Humor Music Box Program to help ice-cream truck drivers access the new jingle. The ice-cream company works with Edelman.

“If you’re an ice cream truck driver in the U.S., Good Humor invites you to apply for the chance to receive a free music box (value: $265),” Good Humor said on its website. “One hundred drivers will receive an Omni 2 music box from Nichols Electronics, plus a new ice cream truck speaker, on a rolling basis through June 2021.”

Last August, Good Humor unveiled the new track.

Good Humor is encouraging consumers to post videos on social media with the hashtag #GoodHumorJingle if they catch it blasting from an ice cream truck.