Good Eggs picks Goodway Group for performance marketing

Good Eggs, a direct-to-consumer grocery service that delivers ethically-sourced, local foods in the Bay Area, has tapped Goodway Group as its direct response agency of record.

The partnership makes Goodway Group the only provider of digital media execution for Good Eggs, handling display, social, SEM, audio, native and CTV buys.

Goodway Group described the account as a “multi-million dollar” opportunity, but declined to provide a specific figure.

Goodway won the business after responding to an “unconventional” RFP that focused on “collaboration, forward-thinking, partnership, flexibility and approach,” as well as multiple meetings and a “deep-dive” on cultural fit, according to a Goodway Group spokesperson.

The agency will focus on driving customer acquisition for Good Eggs, which is launching in Southern California as its next major market. The company, launched in 2011, raised $100 million in February to fund the expansion.

“We are thrilled to partner with Good Eggs as they continue to provide an exceptional experience for their customers,” said Jay Friedman, President at Goodway Group, in a statement. “Through a focus on performance marketing and unique digital solutions, we’ve been able to act as an extension of the Good Eggs in-house team and form a successful partnership that has already seen valuable results.”

Good Eggs is hoping to take advantage of the boom in online grocery shopping over the past year. The industry is on track to double its market share to become a $250 billion market by 2025.

For Goodway Group, that will involve creating a customer service function for the brand that uses site and predictive analytics to drive marketing investments. So far, Goodway Group has driven more new customers to Good Eggs through paid media in March 2021 than in any other month in the company’s history, according to Goodway Group.

Goodway Group will also provide a team of dedicated engineers to make real-time optimizations on tagging, tracking and website enhancements to deliver faster results.

In February, Good Eggs hired former Walgreen Boots Alliance and Ancestry.com CMO Vineet Mehra as its first chief growth and experience officer. His remit covers all aspects of marketing from branding to performance, but direct response will be a big focus in an increasingly crowded category.

“Everything we do at Good Eggs is centered around our customer,” Mehra said in a statement. “We’ve always looked for the best quality products to offer and local farmers and producers are core to this. Our brand is dependent on a top-of-the-line customer experience, which means that our customer acquisition engine must always be top of mind.

“From our website to social media, all touchpoints must be prioritized to offer the best possible experience for our customers. We are excited to be working with Goodway Group as they help us to achieve our business goals.”