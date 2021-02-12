Golin tests hybrid work model on West Coast

CHICAGO: Golin is rolling out a hybrid work model pilot program in its West Coast offices in an effort to lean into flexible work options as employees prepare for a post-COVID-19 world.

“We're trying to cover all kinds of different territory to the benefit of our team,” said Gary Rudnick, president and COO. “The idea is to provide unique workspaces that allow our employees to be more creative and connect more with a variety of audiences that they might not normally if they were just going into the same office space every single day.”

Golin is currently operating fully remotely and expects to reopen offices only when it is fully safe to do so, Rudnick added.

Spaces considered for the new model include warehouses, restaurants and creative spaces. The agency is exploring partnerships with workspaces as part of the initiative.

The Interpublic Group firm expects to keep track of employees through a digital reservation system that will facilitate coordination and contact tracing. The new work environments are expected to increase productivity and help employees feel happier, Rudnick said.

“We have to be attuned to the fact that people have lives outside of the workplace,” he said. “Our teams have said to us that they have dinner with their families every night [since working from home] and they never had that before because they were commuting. Those things matter.”

The new initiative will affect employees in Golin’s San Francisco and Los Angeles offices.

“In San Francisco, a lot of our tech clients or our big tech clients [have] done creative workspaces before or remote or hybrid with their employees,” Rudnick said. “There’s a connection with our clients that understand and appreciate the abilities of the agency to mirror that kind of work.”

Golin is one of the latest firms to move to a nontraditional workplace model. Fellow IPG shop Weber Shandwick said in December that it is shifting to a permanent hybrid model.

Golin posted a 3% increase in revenue in 2019 to $223.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020. The PR firms in Interpublic’s Dxtra unit reported a mid-single-digit revenue drop in Q4 2020.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.