Golin appoints Dawn Langeland and Cori McKeever as North America co-presidents

Golin has promoted Dawn Langeland and Cori McKeever to co-presidents of North America.

Effectively immediately, the duo will co-lead the agency’s largest region. Langeland and McKeever will report to president and chief operating officer Gary Rudnick.

The decision to select co-presidents for the region stemmed from the “natural progression” of McKeever and Langeland’s careers to ultimately take on more responsibilities, Rudnick said. Their unique skill sets, geography and individual interests professionally made them the proper fit for the leading roles.

Under the new structure, McKeever will continue to serve as the agency’s global healthcare president, overseeing Golin Health and Virgo Health brands. In the co-president role, she’ll additionally take on expanded management responsibilities for the agency’s Central region, including the Chicago headquarters office and the firm’s Dallas location.

Langeland will continue to serve as New York president, overseeing the Golin and The Brooklyn Brothers brands in that market. She adds Golin operations in the Western region, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, and the Southeast Region, including Miami and Atlanta, along with Canada, Brazil and Mexico, to her expanded operational remit.

Beth Engelmann serves as MD of Golin’s Dallas office and associate MD Molly Starmann oversees the Chicago office. Golin’s Southeast region consists of the agency’s Miami and Atlanta offices overseen by MD Ian Abrams. Engelmann and Starmann will report into McKeever and Abrams will report into Langeland under the new leadership structure.

“We're inheriting all of these offices that are thriving and we have the privilege and pleasure of helping fuel more growth,” Langeland said. “We both have been very successful in our regions and areas and it'll be exciting to take all of those best learnings and help some of these other offices fuel their growth even more.”

Both Langeland and McKeever will continue serving on Golin’s global executive leadership team, focusing on global business operations and performance. The new co-president roles follow Ginger Porter’s promotion to global chief client officer earlier this week.

“It gives us an opportunity to bring new energy that will lead to new growth in this role," McKeever adde. “The truth is we're already working really closely together so it's a continuation of how we already work that will lead to tremendous opportunities for Golin.”

Langeland joined Golin in 2015 as deputy MD of New York and was promoted to president, New York in 2019. During her tenure, Golin’s New York office doubled its business and headcount, according to the agency. The office added Tapestry and Neutrogena to its roster last year, alongside long-standing clients PepsiCo, Ferrero and Boston Beer.

McKeever previously served as president of global healthcare for Golin Health and Virgo Health brands, doubling Golin’s healthcare practice since 2020. Golin’s health practice nearly doubled at a 40% year-over-year revenue increase in the U.S. in 2022, contributing to nearly a quarter of Golin’s global revenue.

McKeever was named to PRWeek’s Health Influencer 30 list in 2023. Golin Health was also awarded Outstanding Agency Practice at PRWeek’s Healthcare Awards last year.

“Our operations under [Langeland] and our operations under [McKeever] are two of the fastest growing units over the past many years and are culturally leading as well. My expectation and hope is that the same thing is going to happen and all the magic that they create in their leadership today is going to benefit the greater agency,” Rudnick said. “I'm 100% confident that's going to be the case.”

Golin reported a revenue increase of 11% to $355 million globally and 13% increase to $225 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report. The firm was named one of PRWeek’s Best Places to Work in 2023.

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.