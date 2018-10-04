Goldman Sachs celebrates 10,000 women in new campaign

Goldman Sachs has unveiled a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of the firm’s "10,000 Women" initiative which supports female entrepreneurs in emerging markets around the world through access to business education, networking, and capital.

Taking a role pivotal role in the drive is a series of CEO-style oil paintings of several of the 10,000 women graduates.

The pieces are accompanied by a TV spot which shows a graduate in Lagos, Nigeria, Ayo Megbope, telling her personal story of empowerment and confidence as her CEO portrait is delivered by bicycle messenger and displayed on the wall of her business.

"Our aim with this campaign is to demonstrate the support Goldman Sachs has had for female entrepreneurs for the past decade, support that is on-going and highly relevant today" said Amanda Rubin, global co-head of brand and content for Goldman Sachs.

"There is no better way to do that than by hearing the voices of these women directly, and showcasing their accomplishments."

In keeping with the spirit of the program itself, the campaign was created and produced by a predominantly-female team. Goldman Sachs worked with its agency Forsman + Bodenfors New York.

The integrated campaign is slated to run through the beginning of December. Print will run in key publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Fortune Magazine, and The Economist, as well as across a plethora of digital and social channels.

"This is a milestone year for 10,000 Women," said Cristina Shapiro, the program’s global head. "In addition to reaching our 10th year, we’ve launched the business education on Coursera, making it free and available to more women around the world. This campaign is about our on-going commitment to helping create more opportunity for female entrepreneurs."

Brooke Reno, group business director at Forsman + Bodenfors New York, added: "From the start we knew this campaign had to live up to the standard 10,000 Women has set in terms of opportunities for women. We put together a team of talented woman to fill every major role in the production. While we’d all love to get to the place in the marketing industry where an all-woman production isn’t considered noteworthy, at this moment and time, it was a very unique and meaningful experience for all involved."