Golden Nugget taps digital marketing agency Incubeta to grow online sports betting business

Casino and gambling company Golden Nugget has partnered with digital marketing agency Incubeta to grow its online gaming business as sports betting takes off in the U.S.

Incubeta will provide performance data, audience analytics and media buying for Golden Nugget Online Gaming on Google, including paid search, YouTube, UAC and Playstore.

Golden Nugget is expanding its sports betting capabilities as online betting becomes legalized in states across the U.S., said Samir Banerjee, director of digital marketing Golden Nugget.

“One of the big things that my team has been looking at is how to differentiate online casino and sports betting and cross sell these two different products,” Banerjee said. “That’s where Incubeta comes [in]: by understanding the competitiveness in the market and the reach in the new states that we go into.”

Incubeta will take a “state-by-state granular approach” to Golden Nugget campaigns based on the state of legal sports betting across the U.S., said managing director Ed Camargo.

“There are three pillars we look at differently: a competitive brand market where the brand is known and active, market share opportunity, where gambling has been going on but the brand is not known, and a completely new state, where the market is new to online gambling,” Camargo explained.

Sports betting is legal in over a dozen states and is expected to be a massive market, with 2020 sports betting revenue up nationwide 53.5% year-over-year to $237.5 million.

Golden Nugget currently specializes in online casino gaming and gambling, accessible through its app or website in New Jersey and Michigan. The company, which is gearing up to enter new markets across eight states this year, went public in December 2020.

Despite the closure of casinos,Golden Nugget drew $91.1 million in revenue in Q4, a 64.4% increase from 2019.

“When the entire nation went into lockdown [back in March of 2020], it gave us a massive boost,” Banjaree said.

Camargo and Incubeta head of performance Craig Brown will lead the account. The agency is a verified Google Marketing Platform Partner and has previously worked with sports betting and casino clients globally including theScore.

Marketing around sports betting is picking up as it becomes legal and mainstream. Spotify’s The Ringer podcast network recently partnered with FanDuel as its official sports betting and fantasy sports partner.