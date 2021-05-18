Godiva celebrates 95th anniversary as CPG business soars

Godiva chocolates are known as a premium treat for special occasions, but now the Belgian chocolate maker is taking that artistry to the grocery aisle.

On Tuesday, Godiva launched “That’s the Wonder of Godiva,” a new campaign to mark its 95th anniversary as well as its expansion into CPG channels with national availability in food, drug, grocery and mass retail stores.

The campaign showcases Godiva chocolates along with taglines like, “a masterpiece within reach,” “unwind anytime” and “a legacy in every bite, that’s the wonder of Godiva.” The digital spots also aim to drive people to grocery stores by showing the new product offerings bouncing into a gold shopping basket.

The focus on accessibility of its product was important for Godiva as it shifted from premium chocolate sales to CPG, Godiva CMO John Galloway told Campaign US.

The new product offerings include: the GoldMark, individually wrapped chocolates inspired by Godiva’s iconic gold box; diamond domes, chocolates that are crunchy on the outside and hard on the inside; and signature mini bars, released in May.

Godiva is also putting a strong focus on approachability for a younger audience.

“The premium chocolate category is a slightly older category,” Galloway said. “We want to change that notion.”

The U.S. chocolate market is expected to reach an estimated $16 billion in sales by 2023, according to Godiva.

Godiva’s CPG sales have already increased, accounting for 29% of the brand’s total worldwide sales. The chocolate company’s global business is also up 22% year over year, and CPG sales grew 12% during the pandemic, said Galloway.

“Coming out of the pandemic, consumers are continuing to look for affordable luxury,” he said. “Godiva is a brand you can treat yourself with for just being you. We're a brand that wants to hang out with you and respond if you want to hang out with us.”