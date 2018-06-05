Godiva brings on McCann Worldwide for global creative

by Lindsay Stein Added 4 hours ago

The Interpublic Group agency's London office will lead the account.

Godiva has hired McCann Worldwide to lead its global creative account, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Last month, Campaign reported that the brand was looking for an agency to develop a single global brand strategy and campaign for its retail boutique and CPG (FMCG) business.

The CPG business was previously held by The&Partnership London, and the shop’s New York office led the recent pitch. Representatives from The&Partnership were not immediately available for comment.

McCann, which Campaign learned is leading its new Godiva partnership out of London, had previously worked on the chocolatier’s boutique account.

Representatives from McCann and Godiva declined to comment on the new relationship.

The news comes one week after McCann swept the North American Effie Awards, winning the Grand Effie for its "Fearless Girl" work out of New York for State Street Global Advisors. McCann Worldgroup was also named the most effective agency network, while McCann New York took the top honor for agency office and parent company IPG was honored as the most effective holding group.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us