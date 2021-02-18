GoDaddy partners with 19-year-old entrepreneur in Black History Month campaign

Web hosting company GoDaddy partnered with 19-year-old Black entrepreneur and business owner of bowtie brand Mo’s Bows, Moziah Bridges, on a custom design for Black History Month.

Empower, a group at GoDaddy focused on helping business owners in underserved communities improve their digital presences, commissioned Bridges to design and sell a custom, special edition bow tie that symbolizes what Black History Month means to him.

Proceeds from sales of the bow ties, available throughout February, will go to the The Tapestry Project, an organization that supports Black businesses.

“We wanted to celebrate the entrepreneurs we work with who might not always be highlighted,” said Stacy Cline, senior director of corporate social responsibility and sustainability at GoDaddy “Moziah’s [story] is really inspiring, and [there was] an opportunity for us to highlight the importance around Black History Month.”

Bridges’ bow tie design includes a red tie with black and green dots and yellow Sankofa birds, which represent how the past can be a guide for the future in African cultures.

“It's specifically a Black history tie, but I wanted it to be a tie that you could rock throughout the year,” Bridges said.

GoDaddy has previously worked with Black-owned businesses through its Empower program, which launched in 2017 and has delivered more than 300 workshops since. More than 3,500 entrepreneurs have graduated from the Empower program.

Following protests against the murder of George Floyd in June, GoDaddy donated $3,000 in grants to 30 Black-owned businesses part of the Tapestry program.

Bridges has previously created ties to commemorate Black leaders, including a tie honoring Martin Luther King Jr. for MLK day.

“My name is derived from Marcus Mosiah Garvey’s name, a leader in the African American community,” Bridges said. “So it means a lot to me that I get to have bow ties dedicated to [Black History Month].”