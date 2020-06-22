GoDaddy CMO on the brand's marketing evolution, its entrepreneur aid and more

by Lindsay Stein Added 2 hours ago

Industry veteran Fara Howard has been with the company since last February.

Even though the days of GoDaddy’s racy, sexist ads are long gone, a lot of people still associate the brand with those offensive marketing campaigns. To dig into its advertising evolution and newest initiatives, Campaign US caught up with Fara Howard, who has been leading marketing at the website domain provider since February 2019.

On the latest episode of Campaign US’ Pillow Talk, Howard shares how the company is aiming to help its small business customers.

In March, GoDaddy launched "Open We Stand," a campaign that provides resources to its business clients to help them stay open during the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic.

Just last week, the brand announced that its #OpenWeStand coalition has grown to over 70 companies, including Adobe, Cisco, Microsoft, LinkedIn and Mastercard.

The brand also recently released a new ad named "They Did It, So Can You," focusing on how many entrepreneurs have started businesses during hard times but they made it through.

Find out more about the brand’s marketing changes in recent years, its in-house creative team and Howard’s advice for entrepreneurs today in the video below.

