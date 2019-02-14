Glow launches site for anonymous client-agency letters

New York City-based agency Glow knows how difficult relationships can be, which is why the indie shop decided to create a website to allow users to write nice - or not so nice - anonymous letters to their clients and agencies.

The site, AgencyLoveLetter.com, allows people to shower their agency and client partners with warm love letters or vent if they feel the need.

To make the effort even more fun, Glow is tracking the letter sentiment in real-time to determine the health of the relationship in both directions. Are the feelings of love (or disdain) mutual?

""We created AgencyLoveLetter.com for Valentine's Day as a platform to vent/praise your agency or client partner in a playful way," said Glow CEO Peter Levin. "We all have relationship experiences to share and we’re excited to see what the community contributes to the experience and whether the overall sentiment is more positive or negative and how that changes over time."

Glow Executive Creative Director Duncan Bird added: "Agencies and clients you can't live with them and you can't live without them, we thought why not build a fun place to share the love and the inevitable frustrations. AgencyLoveLetter.com is a place for relationship therapy good and bad."