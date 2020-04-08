Global creative COVID-19 challenge sparks campaign for Canada

Crowdiate, a community of creatives around the world, is helping fight the coronavirus crisis with the best resource it has: the power of ideas.

Shortly after conducting a pro-bono challenge that asked creatives to submit concepts around overcoming COVID-19, Crowdiate received 92 ideas from professionals across 15 countries.

"Now more than ever, the world needs creative ideas to positively influence behavior," said Aaron Nemoy, founder and CEO of Crowdiate. "Our global creative community responded to the call with heart and an abundance of diverse perspectives."

The entry that stood out the most came from a Canadian copywriter living in Hong Kong, dubbed "O Canada," which plays off of the country’s national anthem.

Nemoy said that the community loved this idea and "couldn’t wait to get it out there."

Crowdiate is working quickly to put the campaign together in partnership with Media City, which is donating outdoor digital billboard space in the country throughout the month of April. The "O Canada, we stand apart for thee" message is also going to run on other channels, with any media outlet welcome to run the assets for free. The community may create a video for the campaign if time and resources permit.

Crowdiate is hoping to turn more of the creative concepts it received into real initiatives, with help from other organizations. The community is also sharing the briefs with the U.N. so they can be considered as part of its global public health messaging push.