Glenfiddich asks 'where next' with story of stag in global campaign

Glenfiddich has rolled out a global campaign with the brand thought 'where next?'.

Conceptualised by the London based creative agency, Space, the film will be running across India, China, Australia, Taiwan, Korea and the USA.

Through the film, the brand looks at the uncertain and challenging journey of growth and reimagines the brand’s stag icon as a symbol of this. The film narrates the story of the royal stag. Every year a stag loses its antlers, leaving it vulnerable. In this newly exposed state, it ventures into the unknown cityscape. The stag soon returns to its mountain top with a new set of antlers, as the narrator states that ‘reaching the top is just the beginning’. The film ends with the 'Where Next?' message.

Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich global brand director, William Grant & Sons, said, “We are excited to launch this bold new direction and a unified single creative proposition for Glenfiddich across the world. We worked closely with Space to understand the mindset of our customers and what it is that makes them – and us – stand out from the crowd. The idea is about challenging yourself. It’s incredibly important not to rest on your achievements and to always look to what comes next, a way of thinking drives our brand’s success. That’s the idea behind this campaign – that a stag is proud and masterful but must embrace his own vulnerability with the annual loss of its antlers before it grows stronger still."

Along with the film, the campaign also features social, digital, OOH and print advertising.