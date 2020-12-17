GirlGaze connects brands and agencies with womxn and nonbinary talent

Four years ago, Amanda de Cadenet saw a problem in the creative industry: there were tons of talented womxn and non-binary people being left out of the workforce.

That inspired the journalist, who founded the women-focused interview series and podcast The Conversation, to launch an Instagram account that elevated this ignored pool of talented people.

Fast forward to this past spring, and that Instagram feed evolved into GirlGaze, a curated network of womxn and nonbinary talent in the creative field.

“So many people were complaining about not knowing where to find diverse talent,” de Cadenet said.

Creatives can apply to the GirlGaze network for free to get matched with brands and agencies looking for diverse talent. Companies pay GirlGaze a subscription for access to the platform, allowing them to invest in the community while paying a transparent fee for creative work — which is often difficult to quantify, said Lindsay Orosz, COO at GirlGaze.

“Companies are investing in the community,” she said. “This disrupts barriers for underrepresented communities to break in, and provides greater access to opportunities.”

Since the network officially launched six months ago, GirlGaze has grown to include more than 10,000 creatives. It’s also picked up clients such as Contiki Travel and agencies including CourtAvenue and Venables Bell and Partners.

Next year, GirlGaze will continue to grow the network with more women and non-binary individuals and help them get hired to more jobs. It will also roll out new features and resources for creative talent, such as webinars and educational tools for all levels.