Gillette returns with another culturally-charged spot

Remember that small global conversation Gillette sparked back in January?

Well, here’s another one.

The Procter & Gamble brand, which took aim at toxic masculinity with a rally cry spot that split opinion, is moving the campaign on with a new project that’s rolled out in Canada.

"First Shave," created in partnership with Grey Canada, captures the moment Toronto-native and trans advocate Samson Brown first used a razor to shave himself, all under the watchful and caring guidance of his father.

Samson Brown, artist and trans advocate, said: "My dad always told me that whatever I do, I should be the best at it; and I wanted to be a part of this campaign because Gillette is encouraging everyone to be their best, just like my dad for me. My dad’s encouragement came from a place of love and gave me the confidence to express my true authentic self."

View this post on Instagram Whenever, wherever, however it happens—your first shave is special. A post shared by Gillette (@gillette) on May 24, 2019 at 8:04am PDT

The film premiered at the 2019 Inside Out LGBT Film Festival in Toronto on May 25.

Gillette and Gillette Venus are part of the P&G family of brands continuing the company’s unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Transgender inclusion at P&G has been a part of the company’s equality journey for the last 10 years. P&G first included gender identity and expression in its Equal Employment Opportunity statement in 2009 and has supported transgender employees during transition at a corporate level since 2010.

P&G is one of 12 founding members of the Human Rights Campaign, the first global coalition committed to fostering LGBT equality in the workplace throughout the world. P&G is a founding partner in Stonewall’s Global LGBT Diversity Champions effort and is a proud sponsor of World Pride 2019 and Stonewall 50.

Pankaj Bhalla,brand director for Gillette and Venus North America, said: "Gillette supports everyone in their journey to looking, feeling and acting their best every day.

"That includes our own journey as a brand committed to using our platform to showcase real, diverse and inclusive stories of men working toward their ‘best’ selves. Samson’s story in First Shave is a perfect example of that commitment because whenever, wherever, however it happens, your first shave is special."