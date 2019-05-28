Gillette returns with another culturally-charged spot

Remember that small global conversation Gillette sparked back in January?
Well, here’s another one.
The Procter & Gamble brand, which took aim at toxic masculinity with a rally cry spot that split opinion, is moving the campaign on with a new project that’s rolled out in Canada.
"First Shave," created in partnership with Grey Canada, captures the moment Toronto-native and trans advocate Samson Brown first used a razor to shave himself, all under the watchful and caring guidance of his father.
Samson Brown, artist and trans advocate, said: "My dad always told me that whatever I do, I should be the best at it; and I wanted to be a part of this campaign because Gillette is encouraging everyone to be their best, just like my dad for me. My dad’s encouragement came from a place of love and gave me the confidence to express my true authentic self."
Whenever, wherever, however it happens—your first shave is special.
The film premiered at the 2019 Inside Out LGBT Film Festival in Toronto on May 25.
Gillette and Gillette Venus are part of the P&G family of brands continuing the company’s unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Transgender inclusion at P&G has been a part of the company’s equality journey for the last 10 years. P&G first included gender identity and expression in its Equal Employment Opportunity statement in 2009 and has supported transgender employees during transition at a corporate level since 2010.
P&G is one of 12 founding members of the Human Rights Campaign, the first global coalition committed to fostering LGBT equality in the workplace throughout the world. P&G is a founding partner in Stonewall’s Global LGBT Diversity Champions effort and is a proud sponsor of World Pride 2019 and Stonewall 50.
Pankaj Bhalla,brand director for Gillette and Venus North America, said: "Gillette supports everyone in their journey to looking, feeling and acting their best every day.
"That includes our own journey as a brand committed to using our platform to showcase real, diverse and inclusive stories of men working toward their ‘best’ selves. Samson’s story in First Shave is a perfect example of that commitment because whenever, wherever, however it happens, your first shave is special."