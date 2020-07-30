Giant Spoon targets fellow creatives for HP

The teams working on a global campaign for Z by HP definitely knew their target audience well.

The push targets creative staffers who are working from home and discovering they need instruction, inspiration and high-powered equipment.

Agency Giant Spoon created spots for Z by HP that show off capabilities and tell creatives that they can stretch their imaginations and produce next-level work from home. The campaign includes a series of commercials, a podcast on creativity, a behind-the-scenes video series, social media videos and a digital magazine.

“The exciting part of launching a global campaign for Z by HP is lifting the curtain on the mind-blowing things creative professionals can do with more powerful technology,” Jon Haber, cofounder of Giant Spoon, said in a statement. “Creative possibilities have expanded exponentially, and this campaign will inspire creatives to push their craft to the next level."

One of the spots in the Power Your Breakthrough global campaign unspools a 3-D creative journey. A spot evolves from a simple sketch of a tree to a vibrant multidimensional one.

“This is not a tree; it is the next era of your creativity,” goes the voiceover.

Other components of the campaign leverage a wide community of creative experts who inspire and instruct.

With podcasts booming—the Infinite Dial 2020 report by Edison Research and Triton Digital estimated that a third of the 700,000-plus podcasts in existence have been recorded since June 2018—former TechCrunch contributor Tito Hamze hosts Rightbrainers for Z by HP. He will interview film directors, VR experts, cinematographers and others about creative breakthroughs, failures and successes.

The campaign is also using social media to tap into creative experts in animation, 3-D and vector art.

A series of videos, The Change Makers, explores the process and the passion of creatives such as visual artist and director Shane Griffin.

The behind-the-scenes video series tracks the creation of CGI films using Z hardware. A digital magazine, which will post to HP’s site, includes insights from industry leaders from Adobe, Epic Games and Microsoft.

"When the world's highest-performing creators are equipped with the tools to expand into new territories, that's where the next era of creativity is born," said Cristina Bondolowski, global head of marketing for HP Personal Systems, in a statement.