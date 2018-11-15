Giant Spoon and NBCUniversal partner for new DTC TV offering

Giant Spoon and NBCUniversal are capitalizing on direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands’ need to break into television.

The agency and media giant have teamed up to launch "Direct to Scale" -- a full-service ROI program to make premium video advertising accessible to more businesses.

"DTC brands are becoming aware that to build brand at scale, they have to transcend the feed to new mediums," said Laura Correnti, partner at Giant Spoon.

"We’re partnering with NBC to remove the perceived barriers to buying TV including pricing models, creative resources and measurement. Our intent is to demonstrate that contextually relevant, creative-led media buying on TV (and any premium video platform) can elevate DTC brands to the next level of business growth."

DTC consumer confidence in direct to consumer brands is growing, with more than 80 percent of U.S. internet users saying they would buy at least one item from a direct to consumer brand in the next five years, according to a recent report.

Additional research by J.D. Power cited by the IAB shows that two-thirds of all U.S. consumers expect direct connectivity to the companies from which they buy goods and services.

Giant Spoon and NBCUniversal believe that television is the strongest option to establish a brand in consumers' hearts of mind. And as television becomes smarter and more accountable, there's an opportunity for D2C brands to build their brands on a larger scale, with increased audience share.

The new Direct to Scale program will: provide media strategy and planning resources to D2C businesses on how to use TV to build brand, much quicker than relying on social or efficiency-focused mediums; make premium video advertising -- on linear and digital -- more accessible to more D2C businesses and; remove all barriers of entry for D2C brands.

The duo offers consultation on how to activate premium video advertising across all screens, linear and digital. They’ll do this through access to data science, research and strategy teams as well as in-house creative groups and NBCUniversal initiatives.