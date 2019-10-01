Geothermal energy effort offers different take on climate change

When money talks, nobody checks the grammar, and that is true in the fight against climate change - or at least that’s what the Geothermal Exchange Organization found in its latest campaign promoting the use of geothermal energy sources.

In the ad, produced by 180LA, a lone activist attempts to convince real climate change skeptics that the threat is real and caused by human activity, but he faces some stiff resistance.

People simply don’t believe him, either because they think scientists might be lying, that the problem is overstated, or if there is an issue, it’s not man-made and therefore not solvable by humans.

But while they may not listen to an activist, they will listen to money, as proven by the skeptic’s reactions to hearing how much cash they could have saved over the years by using geothermal energy.

Almost immediately, people’s reactions turn to shock, then curiosity about how to get geothermal energy installed as quickly as possible.

"So are you convinced that climate change is real now?" The spokesperson asks one couple.

"You’ve convinced us that there’s a cheaper way to heat and cool our home," they reply.

This campaign views climate change from a realistic vantage point - not everyone believes in man-made climate change, but nobody can deny that saving money feels great.

"The U.S. and the entire world are fiercely divided on climate change," said Tylynne McCauley, Creative Director, 180LA. "But this innovative product, along with the core idea behind this campaign, hold the power to bridge this chasm and bring people on both sides together to stand on common ground. And in today’s political climate, that’s hard to do."