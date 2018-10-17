George Clooney plays out his 'fantasy' in new Nespresso spots

Prepare to swoon hard.

An armor-clad George Clooney takes to the screen once again for Nespresso in his latest role as a Medieval knight on a mission to find his favorite brand of black, velvety gold.

"The Quest" is a 60-second spot also starring Natalie Dormer and backed by Peter Gabriel’s "Solsbury Hill." It’s Clooney’s first worldwide campaign, launching in more than 30 countries and created in partnership with McCann.

"I’ve been working with Nespresso for many years and I’m thrilled to be back on set," said George Clooney. "This time I get to work with the very talented Natalie Dormer and live out my fantasy of playing the role of a medieval knight."

Natalie Dormer added: "I’m a big Nespresso fan, and my family thinks it is very apt I am doing this commercial. Working with George Clooney -- what a dream come true! He is such a joy and he’s so funny. I’ve been enjoying his work for years, so finally getting to meet and work with him was fantastic."

The campaign features a number of assets, including a 30-sec film entitled "Really, George?" starring many of the people responsible for the vital work at every stage of the coffee growing process, from an agronomist and coffee farmer through to a country manager from Technoserve and Nespresso coffee experts.

Each individual’s story and personal quest can be discovered via a host of fascinating interviews available on the Nespresso website and social channels.

"‘The Quest’ is about going above and beyond for the ultimate coffee experience, and is inspired by the work Nespresso does to ensure highest quality, sustainable coffee," said Alfonso Gonzalez, Nespresso global chief marketing officer.

"By drawing on extended content, this is the first campaign where George interacts with some of the key people who make Nespresso the extraordinary coffee that it is, at all stages of the Nespresso process – from those growing coffee or quality testing to those sharing their expertise in our boutiques. We strive to always deliver the best, and it is these people who make it all possible."