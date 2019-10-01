Geometry's Jon Hamm steps down as global creative chief

Jon Hamm, global chief creative officer of WPP’s Geometry, is exiting the agency after five years in the post.

Geometry will announce new creative leadership appointments to support its teams around the world, including in North America, according to a statement from the agency.

Hamm’s departure is "a mutual decision," the statement said, adding that "both parties have agreed this timing made sense as Geometry takes the next stage of our journey and creative evolution."

Beth Ann Kaminkow, CEO of Geometry, said: "Throughout the time I have known Jon, his passion for great ideas and commitment to Geometry from its formative years have been clear. A few months ago, we talked about his ambitions and desire to expand into new creative ventures, and my own plans for Geometry’s creative evolution. We both agreed this timing made sense as we begin the next stage of our journey."

"Jon leaves us with a strong creative foundation. He has attracted and nurtured a terrific pool of talent from non-traditional backgrounds, and he has championed creativity both at Geometry and across the industry. We wish him all the very best for the future," she added.

Hamm was not immediately available for comment.

When Hamm joined Geometry in the fall of 2014, the global CCO role was new for the agency.

Previously, Hamm founded his own shop, Greenroom Digital, which worked on the likes of Sony PlayStation, Nestle and TopShop. The agency was bought by IPG’s Momentum Worldwide in 2008, which propelled Hamm to move to New York a year later to serve as global CCO and innovation leader at the shop.