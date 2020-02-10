Geometry names Roy Armale first global innovation chief

As part of its mission to continue evolving and keep up with tech transformation in the industry, Geometry has named Roy Armale as its first global chief innovation office, effective immediately.

The appointment is one of many senior-level promotions and hires made by Geometry Global CEO Beth Ann Kaminkow since taking the helm in April, such as naming Tyler Murray CEO of North America; Curt Monk CSO of North America; Jesse Lin CEO of APAC; and Lindsey Yoselevitz as global head of marketing and communications.

Armale, who started his career at the WPP agency, will help the agency embed and adopt a platform and tools around its Living Commerce operating system. He will also lead Geometry’s innovation practice globally, based out of EMEA.

"Like all companies, technology is vastly transforming the way business and people connect, build and deliver products and growth," said Kaminkow in a statement. "Roy is a brilliant mind who has brought new and disruptive platforms to our agency across EMEA. By expanding his remit worldwide, he will have greater strategic impact on our business, unifying our data cloud solutions, activating digital and project management tools, and creating new collaboration and innovation capabilities worldwide."

In addition to his work within Geometry, Armale will provide insights to the holding company as a member of the WPP CTO Council.

Armale said in a statement that helping Geometry’s "highly skilled talent to operate more efficiently and effectively across the world has the potential to catapult our delivery of creative solutions for clients, locally and globally."

"With a distinct approach to understanding people, and the new behaviors that drive engagement and ultimately purchase, Geometry has been on a mission to build a future-forward engine that goes beyond media and channels to find those opportunities that deliver conversion within a new commerce landscape," he added.